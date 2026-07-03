J&K Bank hits Rs 3 lakh crore business mark; clocks 16 pc deposit growth

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Thursday said its total business has crossed the Rs 3 trillion mark in the first quarter of this fiscal, driven by over 16 per cent growth in deposits and more than 25 per cent growth in gross advances.

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The Bank has registered total business of Rs 3.04 trillion, (Rs 1.73 trillion in deposits and Rs 1.31 trillion in gross advances) with an year-on-year growth of over 20 per cent backed by healthy increase of over 16 per cent in deposits and over 25 per cent in gross advances, a spokesman of the bank said on Thursday.

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“Marking a defining milestone in its 88-year journey, J&K Bank has crossed the historic Rs 3 trillion total business mark at the close of the June quarter (Q1 FY2026-27), reaffirming its position among the country’s strongest and fastest-transforming financial institutions,” the spokesman said.

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Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee congratulated all stakeholders and expressed gratitude to promoters, customers, shareholders and employees for shaping the bank’s remarkable journey.

“The journey from a business of Rs 2 trillion to Rs 3 trillion has been completed in around three years, compared to nearly a decade it took to move from Rs 1 trillion to Rs 2 trillion. This is not just faster growth—it is evidence of a fundamentally transformed institution,” Chatterjee said.

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The Rs 3 trillion business is just another milestone in the Bank’s goal of realising the Vision 2030 of achieving Rs 5 trillion business and Rs 5,000 crore annual profit, he added.