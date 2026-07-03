DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Bank hits Rs 3 lakh crore business mark; clocks 16 pc deposit growth

J&K Bank hits Rs 3 lakh crore business mark; clocks 16 pc deposit growth

More than 25 per cent growth in gross advances

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Thursday said its total business has crossed the Rs 3 trillion mark in the first quarter of this fiscal, driven by over 16 per cent growth in deposits and more than 25 per cent growth in gross advances.

Advertisement

The Bank has registered total business of Rs 3.04 trillion, (Rs 1.73 trillion in deposits and Rs 1.31 trillion in gross advances) with an year-on-year growth of over 20 per cent backed by healthy increase of over 16 per cent in deposits and over 25 per cent in gross advances, a spokesman of the bank said on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Marking a defining milestone in its 88-year journey, J&K Bank has crossed the historic Rs 3 trillion total business mark at the close of the June quarter (Q1 FY2026-27), reaffirming its position among the country’s strongest and fastest-transforming financial institutions,” the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee congratulated all stakeholders and expressed gratitude to promoters, customers, shareholders and employees for shaping the bank’s remarkable journey.

“The journey from a business of Rs 2 trillion to Rs 3 trillion has been completed in around three years, compared to nearly a decade it took to move from Rs 1 trillion to Rs 2 trillion. This is not just faster growth—it is evidence of a fundamentally transformed institution,” Chatterjee said.

Advertisement

The Rs 3 trillion business is just another milestone in the Bank’s goal of realising the Vision 2030 of achieving Rs 5 trillion business and Rs 5,000 crore annual profit, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts