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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K woman discharged from hospital delivers baby on roadside; inquiry ordered

J&K woman discharged from hospital delivers baby on roadside; inquiry ordered

The family of Hafeeza Begum, a resident of north Kashmir's Chechinar Aloosa area, alleges that she delivered a baby on the roadside after being discharged from Bandipora District Hospital where she was kept under observation

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:38 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district have ordered an inquiry to examine the circumstances leading to an alleged roadside delivery of a patient after being discharged from a hospital, officials said on Saturday.

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The family of Hafeeza Begum, a resident of north Kashmir's Chechinar Aloosa area, have alleged that she delivered a baby on the roadside after being discharged from Bandipora District Hospital where she was kept under observation, the officials said.

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They said the incident prompted Bandipora Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to constitute a five-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

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"... to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter, the committee comprising the below-mentioned members is hereby constituted to look into the matter and submit the detailed factual report in this regard within two days positively," the order by the CMO said.

The inquiry committee comprises Dr Nisar Ahmad Ganie as chairman and Dr Tahera Nazir, District Health Officer, Bandipora, Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Consultant Surgeon, CHC Sumbal, Dr Shabnum Ara, Consultant Gynaecologist, Block Hajan, and Junaid Ahmad, Head Assistant, as members.

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The order said the Medical Superintendent, Bandipora District Hospital, shall ensure that the doctors concerned shall remain available before the committee during their visit of inquiry into the incident.

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