J-K: Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch district

Jammu, April 20

At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said.

Two-three jawans were killed, they said.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.

