Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K: 9 houses, bakery unit gutted in separate fire incidents in Srinagar

J-K: 9 houses, bakery unit gutted in separate fire incidents in Srinagar

Fires break out in Nowhatta and Natipora areas, spread quickly in the densely populated areas

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Updated At : 01:16 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
At least nine houses and a bakery unit were damaged in separate incidents of fire in Srinagar city on Friday, officials said.

They said a fire broke out in a house at Shampora in Nowhatta area of the city and the blaze quickly spread to adjoining houses in the densely populated area.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, the officials said, adding at least nine houses suffered heavy damages in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a bakery unit at Budshah Nagar locality in Natipora area of the city.

The officials said the bakery unit was destroyed in the blaze.

Tags :
