J-K achieves 55% of PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar target

Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 55.24 per cent of its target under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, with 46,133 residential rooftops installed against the Union Territory’s target of 83,500 installations by March 31, 2027, officials said on Wednesday.

The achievement is higher than the national progress of 50.80 per cent, officials said.

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J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed the progress of the solarisation programme at a meeting on Wednesday.

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Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), said 17,809 rooftop solar installations had been completed in areas under the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), with a capacity of 62.69 MW. In KPDCL areas, 28,324 installations with a capacity of 102.55 MW had been completed.

The cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity in J&K has reached 165.24 MW, officials said.

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So far, Rs 344.14 crore in Central subsidy and Rs 13 crore in UT subsidy have been credited to beneficiaries. Against the target of 83,500 installations, the administration has received 89,680 applications. Of these, 82,591 applicants have selected vendors, 69,460 consumer agreements have been uploaded and 42,686 rooftop systems have been commissioned.

Officials said around 75 per cent of rooftop solar installations in KPDCL areas were dependent on bank financing. Of the 61,566 loan applications submitted, 17,416 had been rejected, including 14,232 in KPDCL areas. Meanwhile, 38,773 cases had been sanctioned and disbursed, while another 5,367 were under process.

Government buildings

Under the CAPEX target of solarising 12,994 government buildings, 8,850 buildings have so far been solarised, with a combined capacity of 95.64 MW, officials said.

Of these, 4,793 buildings have been covered under PM Surya Ghar and hybrid projects, with a capacity of 41.50 MW. Another 4,057 buildings have been solarised under the ongoing programme, with a capacity of 54.14 MW.

The remaining projects are at various stages of implementation. Materials have been supplied to 1,300 buildings, work is underway at 943 sites and surveys are being conducted for another 1,901 buildings, officials said.