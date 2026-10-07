DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K achieves 55% of PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar target

J-K achieves 55% of PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar target

46,133 residential rooftops installed against target of 83,500; UT’s progress surpasses national achievement of 50.80 per cent

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 07:29 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 55.24 per cent of its target under PM Surya Ghar with 46,133 residential rooftops installed against the UT target of 83,500 installations. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 55.24 per cent of its target under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, with 46,133 residential rooftops installed against the Union Territory’s target of 83,500 installations by March 31, 2027, officials said on Wednesday.

The achievement is higher than the national progress of 50.80 per cent, officials said.

Advertisement

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed the progress of the solarisation programme at a meeting on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), said 17,809 rooftop solar installations had been completed in areas under the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), with a capacity of 62.69 MW. In KPDCL areas, 28,324 installations with a capacity of 102.55 MW had been completed.

The cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity in J&K has reached 165.24 MW, officials said.

Advertisement

So far, Rs 344.14 crore in Central subsidy and Rs 13 crore in UT subsidy have been credited to beneficiaries. Against the target of 83,500 installations, the administration has received 89,680 applications. Of these, 82,591 applicants have selected vendors, 69,460 consumer agreements have been uploaded and 42,686 rooftop systems have been commissioned.

Officials said around 75 per cent of rooftop solar installations in KPDCL areas were dependent on bank financing. Of the 61,566 loan applications submitted, 17,416 had been rejected, including 14,232 in KPDCL areas. Meanwhile, 38,773 cases had been sanctioned and disbursed, while another 5,367 were under process.

Government buildings

Under the CAPEX target of solarising 12,994 government buildings, 8,850 buildings have so far been solarised, with a combined capacity of 95.64 MW, officials said.

Of these, 4,793 buildings have been covered under PM Surya Ghar and hybrid projects, with a capacity of 41.50 MW. Another 4,057 buildings have been solarised under the ongoing programme, with a capacity of 54.14 MW.

The remaining projects are at various stages of implementation. Materials have been supplied to 1,300 buildings, work is underway at 943 sites and surveys are being conducted for another 1,901 buildings, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts