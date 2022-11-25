J-K Administration announces 3-month winter vacation for schools in Valley

PTI

Srinagar, November 25

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Friday announced three-month winter vacation for schools in the Valley in view of onset of winter.

While the classes up to primary level (nursery to 5th standard) will close on December 1, the middle classes (6th to 8th standard) will stop academic activities on December 12, officials said.

Secondary- and higher secondary-level classes will observe winter holidays from December 19, the officials said.

The schools will reopen on February 28 next year.

The winter holidays have been announced in view of winter setting in as the mercury has slipped below freezing point at most places in the valley.

The staff of high and higher secondary schools have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 20 so that they can make arrangements for reopening of schools.

The teaching staff have been directed to remain available for online guidance of the students.