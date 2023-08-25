 J-K administration suspends lecturer advocating Article 370 case in Supreme Court : The Tribune India

  • J & K
Suspension is based on the violation of Service rules

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 25

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended a government lecturer, who had recently presented arguments in favour of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

The disciplinary action has been taken against Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer in political science at the Government Higher Secondary School located in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. He has been suspended for his appearance in the Supreme Court where he advocated against the abrogation of Article 370 and its associated Article 35-A.

In an official statement issued today, the government declared Bhat's suspension "pending enquiry into his conduct."

The suspension is based on the violation of provisions outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations (CSR), Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971, and Jammu and Kashmir Leave Rules.

The suspension order directs Bhat to report to the office of the Director School Education in Jammu during the period of his suspension.

This measure ensures that he remains detached from his regular duties at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jawahar Nagar.

Government has appointed Subah Mehta, Joint Director of School Education in Jammu, as the designated enquiry officer. The purpose of this in-depth probe is to ascertain the details surrounding Bhat's appearance in the Supreme Court and evaluate the extent of the alleged violations.

