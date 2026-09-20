J-K agriculture officer among 3 arrested by CBI in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

SDAO Rajan Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for releasing his subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

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Rajan Sharma allegedly directed the subsidy-seeker to hand over the bribe either to Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) Abhilashi Sharma or to a private person, Ashok Kumar.

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“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) and the private person red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

SDAO Rajan Sharma was later arrested from his residence, the spokesperson said.