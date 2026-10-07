J-K announces 2-day special voter enrolment drive on October 10-11

With the objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday announced a special intensive voter enrolment drive on October 10 and 11, marking the beginning of a regular weekend voter facilitation initiative in the Union territory.

The drive will be conducted at all polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir from 9 am to 5 pm on both days, providing eligible citizens with an accessible opportunity to enrol themselves as voters and update or correct electoral particulars, Verma said.

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The announcement was made during a review meeting chaired by the CEO with district election officers (DEOs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to review and finalise arrangements for the drive.

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Verma directed the election machinery to ensure extensive outreach and effective facilitation so that no eligible citizen remains outside electoral rolls.

As part of the initiative, weekend voter enrolment and facilitation drives will be organised regularly, providing citizens with a convenient opportunity to approach nearest polling station for enrolment and update of electoral details, a spokesman of the election department said.

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The CEO directed DEOs, EROs and AEROs to undertake extensive institutional and public outreach to create awareness about the initiative.

He also called for regular ground-level updates through official social media platforms, with posts carrying relevant polling station, assembly constituency and district details to enable citizens to easily access information regarding the facilities available in respective areas.

During the two-day drive, booth level officers (BLOs) will remain deployed at polling stations to assist citizens with the submission of Forms 6, 7 and 8 and facilitate enrolment, deletion and correction or updation of electoral details.

Citizens will be provided assistance for both physical submission of forms and digital submission through the Voter Helpline App, the spokesman said.

The CEO directed BLOs to undertake door-to-door outreach to identify and assist eligible citizens who may have been left out of the electoral rolls, with particular focus on youth, first-time voters, women, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and other eligible citizens requiring assistance.

Urging citizens to make full use of the initiative, Verma called upon all eligible persons to visit nearest polling station on October 10 or 11 and avail facilitation services available there.

He emphasised the importance of active citizen participation in ensuring that the electoral rolls remain complete accurate and inclusive.

The election department has reiterated its commitment to making voter enrolment more accessible at the grassroots level and ensuring that every eligible citizen has a convenient opportunity to become part of the electoral process.