J-K Assembly adjourned for the day over Waqf Act protests

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced repeated disruptions on Monday after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion, moved by the National Conference to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the matter was sub judice.

The House was adjourned twice amid pandemonium to reconvene and witness chaos again. The third time, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for the day.

A ruckus erupted in the House after Rather refused the motion, moved by NC's Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, seeking adjournment of the question hour to discuss the Waqf law.

Advertisement

A notice for the motion was given to the Speaker by nine members from across the NC, Congress, and Independents.

Leader of the Opposition, BJP's Sunil Sharma, mounted a vociferous opposition to the motion, triggering an uproar.

Advertisement

“It is a religious matter concerning our faith. There is no issue more pressing than this. Will you, Speaker, adjourn the house to address this critical issue?” Sadiq said.

The confrontation ratcheted up with NC and Congress members raising shouts of “BJP haay haay” and “Bill wapis karo”.

NC members Salman Sagar and Aijaz Jan tore up the question papers and threw them in the air.

Intervening, the Speaker referred to rule 58, sub-section 7, stating that issues pending in the court cannot be discussed in the House. “The bill is currently sub judice in the Supreme Court. I have received writ petitions. It cannot be debated here,” he said.

He also stressed that the constitutionality of the Bill is a matter for the court to decide. PDP member Wahid Para pointed out the religious significance of the matter.

“It is a crucial religious matter. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution on it. The house should act accordingly,” he said.

The Speaker countered by saying that the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution predated the court proceedings. “It is sub judice. I will not allow an adjournment,” he asserted.

During the ruckus, NC member Majid Larmi's black achkan was torn. Party members held up pieces of the torn dress as symbols of protest against the Bill.

“Bill wapis lo, kanoon ko khatam karo,” they shouted, while BJP members countered them with “dramebazi ko bandh karo.”

Gurezi said, “This is a religious issue, and we are prepared to sacrifice anything for our faith. If you do not allow us to discuss it, we will not allow the House to function.”

The agenda for the day included eight call-attention motions, seven private members' resolutions, and information to be presented by the Secretary to the House, including three resolutions on statehood for discussions.