DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K Assembly adjourned sine die after 10-day Autumn Session

J-K Assembly adjourned sine die after 10-day Autumn Session

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather says House held seven sittings spanning 25 hours

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Updated At : 05:21 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather speaks during the autumn session of the UT's Assembly, in Srinagar. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after a 10-day Autumn Session.

After a seven-hour-long sitting on Wednesday, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House sine die.

Advertisement

Rather said the Assembly saw seven sittings spanning 25 hours over 10 days.

Advertisement

The Speaker said a total of 646 questions were received, of which 328 were starred.

He said 625 questions were listed, one was withdrawn, while 25 were disallowed.

Advertisement

He added that 79 calling attention notices were received, of which 23 were disallowed and 56 allowed.

Two government resolutions were moved and both were adopted. Seventy private resolutions were received, of which seven were listed, while one was taken up but not adopted, he said.

The government introduced eight bills, of which six were passed and two withdrawn.

“Forty-nine private member bills were pending, and 23 fresh ones were introduced, with one disallowed. One was taken up by the House,” Rather said, thanking the members.

“As a presiding officer, it is my job to give you opportunities so that you can raise the issues of the people. I said on day one that my effort will be to ensure that no member feels discriminated against. The day I was elected, I said I don’t belong to any party now and will discharge my duty without bias. I have tried to be unbiased to the best of my abilities,” he said.

During his interactions with members, Rather said, “I have found that most members do not want to disrupt the House. But they might have pressures from some quarters to disrupt the proceedings.”

He added, “I want to thank you for utilising every second of the session. I compliment your efforts. People have taken the right decision by electing you.”

The Speaker sought the members’ cooperation in the future as well.

“I want to help you. If the government does not fulfil any assurances, bring it to my notice. The government is accountable to this House. When the government is accountable, the esteem of the House is upheld,” he added.

Referring to the motion brought by the Opposition BJP for his removal, Rather said he was happy with the discussion on his role. “It will help me to rectify my shortcomings.”

“I have not taken a decision on the no-confidence motion, but I read a commentary that says it lapses. As per rule, a motion can only be listed in business after 14 days. There will not be a session after 14 days,” he said.

Rather said he even asked the Secretary, Legislative Assembly, to find a way so that the motion does not lapse.

“I told them to send it to the Law Department also for an opinion. I appeal to every member to help me on this. I want this motion to come, but only under rules,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts