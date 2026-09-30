J-K Assembly adjourned sine die after 10-day Autumn Session

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after a 10-day Autumn Session.

After a seven-hour-long sitting on Wednesday, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House sine die.

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Rather said the Assembly saw seven sittings spanning 25 hours over 10 days.

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The Speaker said a total of 646 questions were received, of which 328 were starred.

He said 625 questions were listed, one was withdrawn, while 25 were disallowed.

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He added that 79 calling attention notices were received, of which 23 were disallowed and 56 allowed.

Two government resolutions were moved and both were adopted. Seventy private resolutions were received, of which seven were listed, while one was taken up but not adopted, he said.

The government introduced eight bills, of which six were passed and two withdrawn.

“Forty-nine private member bills were pending, and 23 fresh ones were introduced, with one disallowed. One was taken up by the House,” Rather said, thanking the members.

“As a presiding officer, it is my job to give you opportunities so that you can raise the issues of the people. I said on day one that my effort will be to ensure that no member feels discriminated against. The day I was elected, I said I don’t belong to any party now and will discharge my duty without bias. I have tried to be unbiased to the best of my abilities,” he said.

During his interactions with members, Rather said, “I have found that most members do not want to disrupt the House. But they might have pressures from some quarters to disrupt the proceedings.”

He added, “I want to thank you for utilising every second of the session. I compliment your efforts. People have taken the right decision by electing you.”

The Speaker sought the members’ cooperation in the future as well.

“I want to help you. If the government does not fulfil any assurances, bring it to my notice. The government is accountable to this House. When the government is accountable, the esteem of the House is upheld,” he added.

Referring to the motion brought by the Opposition BJP for his removal, Rather said he was happy with the discussion on his role. “It will help me to rectify my shortcomings.”

“I have not taken a decision on the no-confidence motion, but I read a commentary that says it lapses. As per rule, a motion can only be listed in business after 14 days. There will not be a session after 14 days,” he said.

Rather said he even asked the Secretary, Legislative Assembly, to find a way so that the motion does not lapse.

“I told them to send it to the Law Department also for an opinion. I appeal to every member to help me on this. I want this motion to come, but only under rules,” he said.