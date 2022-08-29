J-K Bar Association holds protests, demands multipurpose complex; AAP extends support

Jammu, August 29
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multipurpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took out a rally in support of the lawyers.
Led by Bar association president M K Bhardwaj, hundreds of lawyers took out a rally from the high court complex and held demonstrations at Janipur against the lieutenant government administration.
They blocked the road and burnt tyres to enforce a shutdown call given by them in support of their long pending demand.
While shops and business establishments were shut in some areas of the main city, it was business as normal in other parts.
The traffic movement was largely normal, while a few areas saw lesser public transport. Schools and educational institutions operated as normal.
“We have given a bandh call in support of the fulfillment of our demands. It was decided at a civil society meeting. We appeal to all the people of Jammu to observe the bandh so the government is forced to fulfill our demands,” Bhardwaj told reporters here.
He said the association had given the government a week’s time to respond. “We waited for its decision, but we did not hear from them until last (Sunday) evening. So, we went ahead with the shutdown call,” he said.
The AAP members, who came out in support of the lawyers, raised anti-government and anti-BJP slogans besides blocking the roads.
“We have come out in support of the lawyers. We want the government to fulfill their demands, which are justified,” an AAP leader said.
The lawyers have been demanding a multi-storey building that can house all offices related to judicial work, including registrations, Central Administrative Tribunal, Debt Recovery Tribunals and Armed Forces Tribunal among others within the court premises.
