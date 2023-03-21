J-K budget crosses Rs 1-lakh crore mark for second time

New Delhi, March 21
Amid ruckus, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Rs 1.185-lakh crore budget for 2023-24 for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
In Amritkaal, this is the second consecutive year when the outlay for J-K has exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore which is “an indicator of our commitment to make J-K a role model of development,” noted Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Pankaj Chaudhary, while moving the proposals on behalf of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Of the Budget at Rs 1,18,500 crore, revenue expenditure will be Rs 77,009 crore and capital expenditure Rs 41,491 crore.
Some of the salient features include a five-year Agriculture Development Plan with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore. The government plans to triple honey production in that period, double Trout and Carp production and substantially increase milk production.
It has also promised to fill vacant posts on fast track basis and claimed that33,426 posts have been referred to recruiting agencies while 25,450 selections have been made including 2,436 of J&K Bank. In addition, over two lakhhave been covered under the various self-employment schemes.
The budget documents stated that last year, economic growth was 14.64 per cent and tax revenue growth was 31 per cent. This year the economy is expected to grow at 10 per cent.The law and order situation has also improved appreciably and this year the number of tourists was the highest at 1.88 crore.
“The highest ever investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore was received during the last 10 months of this year and 500 start-ups have come up during last three years indicating a new social revolution,” it added.
Salient outlays
Jal Shakti: Rs 7,161 crore
Roads and bridges: Rs 4,062.87 crore
Rural Department: Rs 4,169.26 crore
Housing and urban development: Rs 2,928.04 crore
Agri and horticulture: Rs 2,526.74 crore
Health and medical education: Rs 2,097.53 crore
Power sector: Rs 1,964.90 crore
Education: Rs 1,521.87 crore
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police
Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...
Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification
Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...
High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations
Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...