J-K budget crosses Rs 1-lakh crore mark for second time

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Amid ruckus, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Rs 1.185-lakh crore budget for 2023-24 for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Amritkaal, this is the second consecutive year when the outlay for J-K has exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore which is “an indicator of our commitment to make J-K a role model of development,” noted Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Pankaj Chaudhary, while moving the proposals on behalf of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Of the Budget at Rs 1,18,500 crore, revenue expenditure will be Rs 77,009 crore and capital expenditure Rs 41,491 crore.

Some of the salient features include a five-year Agriculture Development Plan with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore. The government plans to triple honey production in that period, double Trout and Carp production and substantially increase milk production.

It has also promised to fill vacant posts on fast track basis and claimed that33,426 posts have been referred to recruiting agencies while 25,450 selections have been made including 2,436 of J&K Bank. In addition, over two lakhhave been covered under the various self-employment schemes.

The budget documents stated that last year, economic growth was 14.64 per cent and tax revenue growth was 31 per cent. This year the economy is expected to grow at 10 per cent.The law and order situation has also improved appreciably and this year the number of tourists was the highest at 1.88 crore.

“The highest ever investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore was received during the last 10 months of this year and 500 start-ups have come up during last three years indicating a new social revolution,” it added.

Salient outlays

Jal Shakti: Rs 7,161 crore

Roads and bridges: Rs 4,062.87 crore

Rural Department: Rs 4,169.26 crore

Housing and urban development: Rs 2,928.04 crore

Agri and horticulture: Rs 2,526.74 crore

Health and medical education: Rs 2,097.53 crore

Power sector: Rs 1,964.90 crore

Education: Rs 1,521.87 crore

