J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flags off and participates in Kashmir Marathon

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flags off and participates in Kashmir Marathon

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present at the flagging off event

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:12 PM Nov 02, 2025 IST
In this image posted on Nov. 2, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah takes part in the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025, in Srinagar. (@CM_JnK/X via PTI Photo)
The second edition of Kashmir Marathon was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here on Sunday as 1500 athletes from abroad and various parts of the country took part in the event.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present at the flagging off event while Abdullah ran a half marathon like he did last year.

“Just completed the Kashmir Half Marathon. I didn’t set a personal best but I did improve on my effort last year. Congratulations to all the runners who completed the full marathon & the half marathon. Well done,” Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

The chief minister also posted a message from his official handle.

“With thousands of enthusiastic runners gathered in Srinagar, the Chief Minister flagged off the Kashmir Marathon-2025 this morning, celebrating fitness, resilience and unstoppable spirit of Jammu & Kashmir!” he said.

Talking to reporters, Shetty said things had started to come back towards normalcy in Kashmir after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

“I am hopeful that we will have a vibrant and exciting winter tourism,” the “Hera Pheri” star said.

He said Bollywood was also returning to Kashmir in a big way as some film projects were already shooting in the valley while some were in the pipeline.

When asked if the Kashmir Marathon would boost tourism in the valley, Shetty said more than 100 foreign athletes and nearly 1400 from across the country taking part was evidence that the event was drawing people.

“You also have cricket matches going on here in which international players like Chris Gayle are taking part. We are back,” he said.

Several politicians including Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the chief minister, and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq participated in the event.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi was also among those who took part.

