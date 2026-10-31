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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries TV journalist Nidhi Razdan

J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries TV journalist Nidhi Razdan

Omar’s marriage to his first wife, Payal, was dissolved by an SC order in July this year, while this is the second marriage for 49-year-old Nidhi

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, announced his marriage to Nidhi Razda in a post on X. Image credit @OmarAbdullah
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married television journalist Nidhi Razdan here.

In a tweet on Saturday, 56-year-old Omar said, “a new journey began yesterday...” and tagged Nidhi in it.

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The tweet included four pictures of the couple.

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Sources said the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act here on Friday.

The witnesses included family members from both sides.

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Omar’s marriage to his first wife, Payal, was dissolved by an order of the Supreme Court in July this year after the two reached a settlement.

This is the second marriage for 49-year-old Nidhi.

The wedding functions in Srinagar and New Delhi were attended by families and close relatives from both sides.

Abdullah’s parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters, and other close relatives, as well as Nidhi’s parents, veteran journalist M K Razdan and Sarla Razdan, attended the functions.

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