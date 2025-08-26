DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K CM says situation in Jammu serious, reviews flood mitigation measures

J-K CM says situation in Jammu serious, reviews flood mitigation measures

Jammu reels under rain for third consecutive day
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:19 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah holds a meeting to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains. PTI Photo
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious following heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.

The chief minister gave the instructions at a meeting held here to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu, his office said in a post on X.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed Jammu division for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Almost all rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been suspended.

“Chief Minister held a meeting today in the morning to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains. He directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures,” the chief minister’s office said.

In a separate post on his personal handle on X, Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu is quite serious.

“I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation,” he said.

In the meantime, the CM said, instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the deputy commissioners to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.

