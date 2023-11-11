Fire breaks out at Srinagar's Dal Lake, several houseboats gutted

Srinagar, November 11
A massive fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake here early on Saturday, destroying property worth crores of rupees, officials said.
However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.
According to an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out near Ghat 9 of Dal Lake at around 5.15 am.
At least five houseboats and three huts were damaged, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...