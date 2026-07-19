J-K floods: CM Omar cuts short Delhi visit, chairs meeting in Jammu to review situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday cut short his Delhi visit and returned to Jammu to chair a high-level meeting amid devastating flash floods in the Poonch-Rajouri belt and the prediction of moderate to heavy rainfall till July 23 across the Union Territory.

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Abdullah directed the administration to remain on high alert, ensuring swift emergency response and readiness of men, machinery and essential services to protect lives and property.

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The chief minister, who was in Delhi for the National Conference's proposed statehood protest scheduled for Monday, returned to Jammu in the afternoon in view of the worsening situation across parts of the Jammu division following heavy rains.

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He chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, at 6 pm to review the situation arising from incessant rains and assess preparedness across J&K, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X after over one-and-a-half-hour meeting.

The divisional commissioners of both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir briefed the meeting on the prevailing situation and the measures being undertaken to address weather-related challenges, the post said.

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It said Abdullah reviewed the availability of essential supplies across all districts, including food, medicines and drinking water.

He directed the administration to remain on high alert, closely monitor vulnerable areas, ensure a prompt response to emergencies, and keep men, machinery and essential services ready to safeguard lives and property.

The chief minister also called for effective inter-departmental coordination, immediate outreach to affected families, timely relief and all possible assistance, besides the expeditious restoration of road and power connectivity wherever disrupted, the CMO said.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and the administration had been directed to provide all possible assistance to affected residents.

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Jammu division, especially Poonch and Rajouri, overnight, leaving 12 persons dead and several others missing, while hundreds of residents have had to move to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas in Rajouri town.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives caused by flash floods and landslides, the chief minister said his government is closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures are carried out swiftly and effectively in all affected areas.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The chief minister said the administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and all other concerned agencies are fully engaged in rescue and relief operations.

He has directed the authorities to ensure that all possible assistance reaches the affected families without any delay.

As the news about the flash floods broke out this morning, Abdullah took to X and said he would personally monitor the situation on the ground in Jammu.

"In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division, I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground," the chief minister said.

"Since first light this morning, I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold, the priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods," he said.

Abdullah also stated that the National Conference's planned statehood protest in Delhi on July 20 will continue as scheduled under the leadership of party president Farooq Abdullah.