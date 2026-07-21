J-K government extends school holidays till July 26 due to heavy rain

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended the school holidays in the valley till July 26 in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

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The summer vacations have been extended in view of the heavy rain in most parts of J-K since Sunday.

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"Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026," Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said in a post on X.

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She said the schools will now reopen on Monday.

"I request everyone to stay safe, remain vigilant and follow the advisories issued by the authorities. Wishing everyone good health and safety," she added.

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The summer vacations were announced on July 6 due to intense heat wave conditions. The schools were scheduled to reopen on July 20.