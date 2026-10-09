J-K govt fixes 21-day deadline for delivery of public services

The Omar Abdullah-led government on Friday fixed a 21-day deadline for the delivery of key public services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, a move aimed at reducing delays and streamlining approvals.

The chief minister's office described it as a significant step towards faster, transparent and citizen-centric governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

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"The government has notified a 21-day timeline for the delivery of key public services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011," the CM's office said.

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It said the timeline covers essential approvals, including No Objection Certificates, for building permissions from departments such as revenue, forest, Jal Shakti, power development, R&B and local development authorities.

"This step will benefit citizens by streamlining administrative approvals, reducing delays, ensuring accountability, and enhancing ease of living across J&K," it added.