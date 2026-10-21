J-K Govt hikes medical interns’ stipend to Rs 25,000, strike called off

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued an order approving an increase in the monthly stipend of medical interns to Rs 25,000, ending a long-standing demand of interns across the Union Territory who had resumed their protest on Tuesday.

The interns have now called off the strike.

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Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir had resumed their protest on Tuesday, alleging that the government had failed to fulfil its commitment to enhance their monthly stipend. They had insisted that the agitation would continue until a formal order announcing the hike was issued.

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MBBS and BDS interns across the Union Territory had staged protests last month, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. They said the stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite rising workloads and living expenses.

The agitation intensified when the interns observed a 48-hour hunger strike. The strike was subsequently suspended following a meeting chaired by Health Minister Sakina Itoo and attended by a delegation of interns and senior Health Department officials.

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The interns had earlier warned that they would resume the agitation and launch an indefinite hunger strike from October 10 if their demands remained unaddressed.

On Wednesday, the J&K Health and Medical Education Department issued an order announcing the hike.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the enhancement of the monthly stipend payable to MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000 per month, with effect from 01.10.2026,” said the order issued by Saugat Biswas, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Mohammad Momin Khan, president of the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), J&K, said the “victory belongs to all interns across J&K, especially the dedicated AIMSA representatives”.

“This is a victory of unity, persistence, and collective effort. AIMSA remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of medical students and doctors across Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

Khan said the protest strike had been called off following the issuance of the government order.