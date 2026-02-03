J-K govt orders probe into Budgam brick kiln demolitions

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday said the government will conduct an inquiry into the demolition of brick kilns and crushers in Budgam district.

The decision was taken after allegations by legislators that registered units were targeted while illegal operations continues to function.

Responding to a question by National Conference (NC) MLA Dr Shafi Ahmad Wan in the Legislative Assembly, Choudhary said there are 199 brick kilns in Budgam.

"Out of these, 128 brick kilns have deposited the required royalty with the District Mineral Officer for the consumption of brick earth during the current financial year," he said.

The issue escalated when NC MLA Ali Mohammad Dar alleged that three brick kilns in his Chadoora constituency were demolished despite having valid registrations and paying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Dar claimed that he was manhandled during demolition process and pointed out that several illegal kilns and crushers in the area remained untouched.

Demanding a probe by a committee, Dar sought a reply from the minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister condemned the alleged manhandling of the legislator and assured the House that the matter would be investigated.

However, after the members expressed dissatisfaction with the assurance, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and sought a response from the government.

Choudhary then said the "commissioner secretary will conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the House." He said deputy commissioner is the authority responsible for granting registration.

The deputy chief minister said the Geology and Mining Department is entrusted with monitoring that the raw material used by these units are procured and transported from legitimate sources.

According to the department records, 107 crusher unit holders and 44 hot-wet mix plants are registered on the official portal.

These units are required to update their legal quantities and conduct all sales and transportation through e-challans and e-permits.