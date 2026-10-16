DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K govt orders probe into IAS officer’s ‘bloody shit’ remark to woman officer

J-K govt orders probe into IAS officer’s ‘bloody shit’ remark to woman officer

The Inquiry Officer hall submit report within 15 days; CM Omar noted conduct of bureaucrat 'was not in keeping with the standards expected'

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:33 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan during an official virtual meeting on Thursday. Video grab: @IltijaMufti_/X
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered a probe into an incident involving a senior bureaucrat who is facing widespread backlash after calling a woman officer “bloody shit” during a virtual official meeting.

Amid the controversy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier on Friday said the conduct of the IAS officer towards a woman Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer “was not in keeping with the standards expected” and that he had taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary “in the strongest possible terms”.

Advertisement

An order issued by M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, Jammu and Kashmir, said sanction was hereby accorded to the appointment of Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, as the Inquiry Officer “to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct by Rajeev Ranjan, with Beenish Wani, JKAS, Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, being reported in the print/electronic media”.

Advertisement

“The Inquiry Officer shall submit her report within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order,” it said.

Amit Vermani, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, shall be the Presenting Officer in the matter, the order added.

Advertisement

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer currently serving as Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, is facing criticism in the Valley for hurling abuses during the meeting.

During the meeting, Ranjan told Beenish Wani, a JKAS officer currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal: “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this… I am your boss.”

“I’ve seen the video of the online government meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie, the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer, and the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse,” Omar said on X.

“Unfortunately, as a UT, control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan, but as CM, I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” Omar added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts