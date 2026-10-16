J-K govt orders probe into IAS officer’s ‘bloody shit’ remark to woman officer

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered a probe into an incident involving a senior bureaucrat who is facing widespread backlash after calling a woman officer “bloody shit” during a virtual official meeting.

Amid the controversy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier on Friday said the conduct of the IAS officer towards a woman Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer “was not in keeping with the standards expected” and that he had taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary “in the strongest possible terms”.

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An order issued by M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, Jammu and Kashmir, said sanction was hereby accorded to the appointment of Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, as the Inquiry Officer “to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct by Rajeev Ranjan, with Beenish Wani, JKAS, Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, being reported in the print/electronic media”.

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“The Inquiry Officer shall submit her report within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order,” it said.

Amit Vermani, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, shall be the Presenting Officer in the matter, the order added.

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Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer currently serving as Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, is facing criticism in the Valley for hurling abuses during the meeting.

During the meeting, Ranjan told Beenish Wani, a JKAS officer currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal: “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this… I am your boss.”

“I’ve seen the video of the online government meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie, the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer, and the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse,” Omar said on X.

“Unfortunately, as a UT, control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan, but as CM, I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” Omar added.