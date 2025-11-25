J-K has almost one billion tonnes of limestone reserves: Govt official

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has estimated that Jammu and Kashmir holds nearly one billion tonnes of limestone reserves, a senior central government official has said.

Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Mines Sanjay Lohiya noted that the Union Territory also has significant potential for other key minerals, which the Jammu and Kashmir government intends to explore and utilise for the benefit of the people of the region.

Expressing satisfaction over Jammu and Kashmir becoming part of India’s mineral block auction map with the launch of the first limestone block auction and roadshow here, the official said the Centre would extend full support to accelerate exploration, development and investments in the sector.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary jointly launched the e-auction of seven limestone mineral blocks, covering about 314 hectares, across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch here on Monday.

“All other states had adopted the auction process which was brought under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in 2015 and have successfully auctioned almost 600 blocks till now, J&K was left behind and we got in touch with the J&K Government.

“After some deliberations, it was decided that because the J&K Government has no past experience of auctioning, we will assist in the auction of these first seven limestone blocks in consultation with the officials in the J&K Government,” the official said.

Asserting that J&K is on one end of the country and transporting cement becomes very costly, Lohiya said, “it will be very good if we are able to meet the increasing demand of cement in this area through local production of cement.” “The GSI has estimated almost one billion tonnes of limestone reserves in J&K. More blocks will be auctioned in the second round which will lead to a drastic change in the mining scenario in J&K,” he said, adding mining not only leads to employment in the sector, it also leads to industrial growth and a significant increase in revenue for the government.

He said the challenge before the ministry and the mining and geology department of the J&K government is how “we should, in a planned manner and in a time-bound manner, explore all potential areas and put those blocks on auction as early as possible”.

The official said some other deposits which have been discovered by GSI in J&K include lithium, copper, titanium and iron and coal besides gold, but how much of those minerals are economically viable is yet to to be assessed.

Asking the J&K government to ensure hand-holding of the successful bidders for the seven limestone blocks, he said the ministry will extend support to the UT.

Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Mining Department, said the pioneering initiative of e-auction of seven limestone blocks is expected to bring in approximately Rs 500 crore revenue for the Union Territory.

“The transparent electronic bidding process will boost investor confidence, open new opportunities for entrepreneurship, ensure setting up of cement and other mineral-based industries and generate substantial employment opportunities for the local population,” he said.

He said they are also in the process of processing 24 new landform blocks which will be brought to e-auction by March next year with an estimated revenue of around Rs 1,500 crore for the UT, further accelerating economic growth and development.

Singh said J&K has embarked on a new horizon in mining by introduction of Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS) which employs satellite imaging monitors to keep a watch on illegal mining activities.

The department is also conducting a trial run of various advanced technology within a fortnight to make mining operations fully transparent and accountable, he said, adding the system would become fully operational by early January 2026.

He said citizens would soon be able to register complaints directly through mobile applications, further strengthening public participation.

For future roadmap and mineral explorations beyond the edge zone, the department is driving exploration of other critical minerals, including lithium and sapphire, which are under dedicated study and set to be pre-auctioned in the coming financial year.

Active consideration is being given to scientific exploration and extraction of graphite, granite, copper, metal and shallow gas in identified zones, he said.

He said detailed geological mapping, relay and feasibility assessments are going on to ensure responsible and sustainable mineral development in J&K.

He thanked the Ministry of Mines for recommending J&K mining department for financial assistance of Rs 100 crore for development of command and control centres, rapid response infrastructure to curb illegal mining and for ensuring scientific and sustainable mining.

The operationalisation of district mineral foundation trust ensures that mining revenues directly benefit local area development and welfare initiatives, he said.

Singh said his department is in the final stages of establishing the Mineral Exploration Trust, which will promote viable and scientific and environmentally safe mineral exploration in J&K.