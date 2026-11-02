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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K High Court extends ban on engine-powered boats on Dal Lake

J-K High Court extends ban on engine-powered boats on Dal Lake

Court warns violations of ban on motorboats, jet skis and motorised shikaras will be viewed seriously

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Updated At : 06:14 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Dal Lake in Srinagar. Image credit/iStock
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The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) High Court has directed that its earlier order prohibiting the operation of all engine-powered boats on Dal Lake shall remain in force, warning that any violation of its directions will be viewed very seriously by the court.

Last month, the court had ordered the suspension of operations of all fuel-powered motorboats, including motorised shikaras and jet skis, on the famous Dal Lake “until further orders”.

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In its fresh order, passed after a hearing on Saturday, the court said Dal Lake had the distinction of being a valuable water body in Srinagar. Keeping in view all relevant aspects, including environmental safety, pollution and tourism, a tentative but “comprehensive policy” should be formulated and placed before the court on or before the next date of hearing.

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The next hearing has been scheduled for November 16.

In the order, issued by Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Yash Paul, the court said Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadri had submitted that “they shall come up with a tentative and comprehensive policy governing the operation of boats in the lake, while also contemplating the use of solar and electric energy for the boats, shikaras and jet skis”.

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The court told Qadri that he would also be required to place on record, along with the “proposed policy, a roadmap depicting the prevailing situation, as to the number of motor boats, jet skis and shikaras permitted to operate in the lake, as also how many of them are motorised and non-motorised”.

“He shall further furnish statistics indicating the number of such boats, along with their respective engine specifications. The proposed policy shall also take into consideration the recommendations of experts regarding the proportion of the lake area that ought to be earmarked for hand-rowed shikaras and the extent to which the interests of other stakeholders, such as those operating jet skis and motor boats, can be accommodated,” the court said.

The High Court said that “the directions prohibiting the operation of any engine-powered boat whatsoever, whether a jet ski, motor boat or shikara, shall continue to remain in force”.

“Any violation of the said directions shall be viewed very seriously by this Court. The petitioners earlier had pointed out that there was discrimination in the boat industry operating in Dal Lake,” the bench said.

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