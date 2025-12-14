DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K High Court orders CBI probe into mysterious death of 13-year-old girl in Jammu

J-K High Court orders CBI probe into mysterious death of 13-year-old girl in Jammu

Victim’s father, who is from a village in Bhalwal tehsil, approached the High Court through his counsel, suspecting that his daughter was raped and murdered

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:14 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Not satisfied with the police investigation, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered a CBI probe into the death of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanging here in August last year.

Advertisement

The court said it was “far from being impressed, lest convinced, that any serious-minded effort is afoot” on the part of the district police to ascertain the cause of the minor’s death.

Advertisement

The victim’s father, who is from a village in Bhalwal tehsil, approached the High Court through his counsel, suspecting that his daughter was raped and murdered.

Advertisement

He sought that the investigation be transferred to the Crime Branch, Jammu, in view of the police’s “failure” to ascertain the cause of the girl’s death.

The girl was found hanging on August 15, 2024, and the petition was filed on October 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Taking exception to the status reports filed by police, Justice Rahul Bharti in his eight-page order dated December 10 noted that the inquiry was initially entrusted to a probationary sub-inspector, which itself reflected a “routine mindset” in dealing with a case involving the suspicious death of a minor girl.

The court cautioned that continued delay would result in loss of crucial evidence, warning that the outcome would be “nothing but an adulterated version” of events.

Holding that the facts and circumstances warranted intervention, the court said it was “fully convinced that it is a case which requires an investigation to be done by none else than the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)”.

The court directed the personal appearance of the in-charge Special Investigation Team, sub-divisional police officer, Akhnoor, and the superintendent of police, CBI Jammu, V Chandu, and ordered production of the entire inquest and inquiry record on the next date of hearing on December 18.

The court said the first status report in this case, filed on October 31, 2024, by the SDPO, Akhnoor, finished within a two-page ritual para-wise statement, meaning thereby that the two-month period generated no factual inputs for the SDPO to report to the court.

“In the purported second status report, a reference is made to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report stating that no common poison/drug or human spermatozoa were detected in the exhibits sent for examination,” the order said.

According to the board of doctors’ final opinion based on the postmortem findings, and FSL and HPE (histopathological examination) reports, the order said the cause of death was ‘asphyxia’ due to ante-mortem hanging as alleged. PTI

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts