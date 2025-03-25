J-K House passes Rs 9,953-cr grants for 7 key depts

srinagar, March 24

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed grants amounting to over Rs 9,953.08 crore for seven key departments, including agriculture and horticulture.

The government is complementing its ongoing investments in infrastructure with a stronger emphasis on beneficiary-oriented schemes, ensuring that farmers directly benefit from targeted interventions.

The grants, introduced by Minister for Agriculture Production Javid Ahmad Dar in the Assembly, included Rs 2,583.69 crore for the agriculture production department, Rs 1,228.99 crore for the animal and sheep husbandry department, Rs 225.24 crore for the fisheries department, Rs 4,754.85 crore for the rural development department, Rs 704.29 crore for the horticulture department, Rs 359.60 crore for the election department and Rs 96.42 crore for the cooperatives department.