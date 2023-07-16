J-K: Inventor develops drone for life-saving blood transport

ANI

Srinagar, July 16

In a world where distance frequently hampers timely medical care, a visionary inventor has defied the odds and etched his name in history.

Aban Habib, the ingenious mind from Srinagar, has crafted an extraordinary drone that soars through the skies, skillfully ferrying life-saving blood between hospitals across the country and revolutionizing blood transportation, particularly in the remote states of India.

After years of dedicated work, Aban came up with a piece of invention that has the potential to save countless lives and improve healthcare accessibility in regions prone to natural disasters and calamities.

Highlighting the catalyst behind this invention, Aban said, "After witnessing the devastating floods of 2014, the idea of developing a solution to transport blood samples and pouches between hospitals ignited in my mind." For half-decade now, Aban has dedicated himself to perfecting his drone technology. The initial tests conducted in Himachal Pradesh were successful, as the drone connected 20-25 satellite hospitals with the main hospital, covering distances exceeding 70 kilometres.

Aban's drone experiment also extended to interstate connections, linking hospitals in Shimla to Chandigarh. The drone's impressive speed of 80 kilometres per hour ensures the swift delivery of critical medical supplies.

Despite the challenges, he faced due to limited support from the administration and regulatory constraints. Undeterred, Aban decided to debut the drone in Himachal Pradesh first, gathering data and showcasing its benefits before expanding its use to the Kashmir valley.

"The conditions forced me to debut the drone first in Himachal so that after analyzing its benefits we can replicate it in Kashmir also," Aban said, emphasizing the need to overcome the hurdles he faced.

The geographical circumstances of both states present unique challenges in providing timely blood transfusions to patients in need. Aban recognised this and took advantage of the free space in the atmosphere. "In the atmosphere, we have a free space which we can take benefit of. Keeping this thing in mind, I invented this drone to help the needy," he said.

Aban not only worked personally on the project but also collaborated with corporate entities outside of Kashmir. These collaborations provided additional expertise and resources to further develop and implement his drone technology.

"To operate the same service in the valley, I need financial assistance to commence this initiative. Afterwards, we can take it to a business that will not only save lives but also create opportunities for the youth of the valley," Aban added.

In addition to his technological endeavours, Aban had an inspiring message for the youth.

"My message for the youth is to follow their passion. It is through perseverance and dedication that we can bring about meaningful change and make a difference in the world," he said.

Aban's drone invention holds immense promise in revolutionising healthcare accessibility in remote regions.

As he strives to secure financial support and navigate regulatory challenges, the potential impact of his technology cannot be overstated. With every step forward, Aban brings us closer to a future where life-saving medical supplies can reach even the most inaccessible areas, offering hope and a chance at survival for those in desperate need.

