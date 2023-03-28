J-K IT Dept detects major fraud in filing of returns by UT employees; had claimed deduction by showing donations to political parties

Jammu, March 28
A day after the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department employees came under lens for fraud in filing of Income Tax returns, the Income Tax Department has detected bogus filing of returns in all the departments of the Union Territory (UT).
It has been found out by the IT Department that many employees of the government claimed tax deduction by showing donation of upto 50 per cent of their salaries to political parties.
Principal Commissioner of Income Tax held a series of meetings with the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of different departments after which the fraud was exposed.
A government official said in order to ease the compliance for tax payers, the Income Tax Department does not ask them to upload documents showing the deductions under various sections of the Act, as the department trusts the taxpayer and the Central Processing Unit (CPU) processes the return of income and issues refunds without asking any details.
