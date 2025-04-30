DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K L-G chairs high-level meeting to review prevailing security scenario

Says it is the collective resolve of the people of J&K and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 10:31 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
L-G Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP, CID; Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP, Jammu; and Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

The Lieutenant Governor directed for strong and coordinated measures to wipe out terrorism and its entire ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is the collective resolve of the people of J&K and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood. We must be resolute to fulfil this mission.

He advocated strong action against OGWs who are providing logistics to terrorists, identifying targets for them and helping them to escape. Infrastructure and support system of terrorism in every nook and corner of the Union Territory has to be dismantled permanently, he said.

“It should be our priority to ensure a sense of security to the common man,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

