J-K L-G launches construction of new homes for flood-hit families in Ramban, Udhampur 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for construction of new homes for families affected by recent natural calamities in Udhampur and Ramban districts.

As many as 530 houses — 341 in Udhampur and 189 in Ramban — will be constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore and Rs 18 crore, respectively, an official spokesman said.

The construction cost of these new three-bedroom prefabricated ‘Smart Homes’ for the affected families would be borne by an NGO, Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS India).

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) expressed gratitude towards the NGO for the noble initiative to shape a better future for flood-affected families and directed the district administration for inclusion of all those in genuine need.

“I will personally ensure that every poor affected family has a roof over their heads,” he said.

In the first phase, a total of 1,500 homes will be built across the Union territory for families affected by recent natural calamities and the cross-border shelling by Pakistan forces during Operation Sindoor.

The construction of the new houses is to be completed within six months of the foundation laying, the spokesman said, adding that specific techniques will be used to build comfortable, and more resilient pre-fabricated homes.

He said HRDS-India would also provide free life insurance coverage to all occupants for the next 15 years besides free health check-ups for all family members every year.

The houses will include specific facilities like cowsheds, the spokesman said, adding that the NGO will also cover maintenance for the next five years.

The L-G commended the district administration, police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, disaster response forces, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, civil society members, and all those involved in the relief and rescue operations during the recent spate of calamities in the region.

Sinha also reiterated the administration’s commitment to eliminate social imbalances and disparities to ensure social and economic justice.

“After 2019, we have worked with new energy to give impetus to the making of a new Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. A strong foundation has been laid in past five years and keeping sustainable development and individual growth paramount, we are committed to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

He said the government has shaped a new Jammu and Kashmir which takes pride in the glory of ancient culture while enjoying the modern 21st century infrastructure.

“We have built a Jammu and Kashmir which provides adequate facilities and new opportunities to the poor, tribals, farmers, women and youth,” he said.

The L-G also shared the growth of Ramban and Udhampur districts over the past five years, underscoring the administration's commitment to equitable development.

“Our effort was to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile. Infrastructure projects were completed at a faster speed and schemes were implemented to integrate all sections of society into the mainstream of development,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted that the Centre has allocated Rs 355 crore to Ramban and Rs 328.51 crore to Udhampur under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana for the completion of critical road projects to connect isolated habitations.

He also said 13 next-of-kin of terror victims in Ramban district have been provided government jobs while the remaining eligible families will receive their appointments soon.