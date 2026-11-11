J-K L-G Manoj Sinha constitutes committee to probe Nehru market fire

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday formed an inquiry committee to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire that broke out at a warehouse in Jammu's Nehru market on Diwali.

“The committee comprises of Inspector General, Jammu, Tejinder Singh, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vikas Kundal, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire incident at the Warehouse, Nehru Market on November 8,” an official statement read.

The statement further stated that the committee is directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility, and submit its report within 15 days.

Traders at the warehouse had alleged that there was a delay in firefighting response after they reported the fire incident.