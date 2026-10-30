J-K L-G Sinha chairs security review in Srinagar, directs sustained crackdown on terror modules

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar with deputy commissioners, SSPs and senior officials to review the security scenario in Kashmir division, and directed a sustained crackdown on terror modules.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Chief Secretary-designate Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Special DG (Coordination), PHQ, SJM Gillani; ADG, CID, MK Sinha; Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal; IGP Kashmir Sujit Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg; Range DIGs, DCs, SSPs and other senior officials.

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The meeting focused on operational preparedness, security strategies and future action plans to ensure a peaceful environment in the Kashmir division.

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“The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to take sustained and aggressive action against terror modules. He emphasised tightening counter-infiltration grids and fostering seamless synergy between the district administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in executing counter-terror operations,” an official said.

He directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to closely monitor anti-national elements within the administration and to prioritise efforts to combat radicalisation. The L-G also sought monthly reviews of attachment of properties belonging to narco-terrorists and the terror-supporting ecosystem. He said action against narco-terrorists must continue unabated, besides relentless crackdowns on drug smugglers and peddlers, to realise the vision of a drug-free J-K.

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Emphasising swift resolution of public grievances, the L-G said fostering a strong connection between citizens, police and the administration was of paramount importance.

“Under no circumstances should communal harmony and the law-and-order situation be allowed to deteriorate. We must institutionalise best practices and implement District Convergence Plans to ensure sustainable peace and development,” the L-G said.

He called for setting up district-level social media cells to swiftly counter misinformation.

In view of the winter season, the L-G directed the administration to ensure adequate stock and availability of essential commodities and robust snow-clearance mechanisms.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects across the Kashmir division.