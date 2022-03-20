J-K LG’s adviser Farooq Khan resigns, likely to get key role in BJP

Farooq Khan

PTI

Jammu, March 20

Farooq Khan, an adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening, officials said here.

Khan, a retired IPS officer who was instrumental in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, is being given “important assignment” in the BJP, the officials said.

He is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for assembly elections in the union territory.

He had earlier served as a national secretary of the BJP and held various posts in the party’s minority cell.

Though the poll schedule has not been announced yet, the officials expect that the elections will be held after October following completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise by May.

