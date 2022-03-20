J-K LG’s adviser Farooq Khan resigns, likely to get key role in BJP

Jammu, March 20
Farooq Khan, an adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening, officials said here.
Khan, a retired IPS officer who was instrumental in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, is being given “important assignment” in the BJP, the officials said.
He is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for assembly elections in the union territory.
He had earlier served as a national secretary of the BJP and held various posts in the party’s minority cell.
Though the poll schedule has not been announced yet, the officials expect that the elections will be held after October following completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise by May.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case
IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...
Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers
MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...
Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term
BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...
Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue
Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition