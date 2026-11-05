J-K: Nadda directs authorities to complete construction works of AIIMS-Awantipora by March 2027

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday directed authorities to complete the remaining construction works of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Awantipora, by March 2027.

Nadda arrived in Srinagar to review the progress of construction and operationalisation of the institute.

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According to officials, the OPD services at AIIMS, Awantipora are targeted to commence before December this year, and the IPD services are proposed to begin in July 2027, subject to completion of the requisite infrastructure and operational arrangements.

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Academic activities, including commencement of MBBS classes, are proposed for the academic session 2027–28, beginning from June to July 2027, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Officials said during the review, Nadda assessed the status of infrastructure development, procurement of medical equipment and furniture, recruitment of faculty and other personnel, and preparedness for commencement of medical and academic activities at the Institute.

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During the meeting, Nadda emphasised that AIIMS Awantipora is a priority project and directed the concerned agencies to maintain the momentum and complete the remaining construction works by March 2027.

Nadda also reviewed the phase-wise construction and handover plan. It was informed that the Phase-I buildings, including the OPD Registration Block, OPD Block, residential buildings and designated hostels, have been completed, with inventory verification and formal handover processes under way.

The remaining academic, administrative, hospital, residential and hostel infrastructure is being taken up in a phased manner, a statement read.

Nadda directed HLL Infratech Services Ltd. (HITES) and the AIIMS Awantipora Executive Director to work in close coordination to expedite the procurement of medical equipment, OPD instruments, laboratory equipment and medical and administrative furniture. He stressed that all essential procurements required for commencement of OPD services must be completed on priority.

Officials said that approval for procurement has been conveyed for 180 medical equipment items, worth Rs 59.41 crore, of which Notices of Awards have been issued for 140 items.

Procurement processes for OPD instruments, laboratory furniture and medical and administrative furniture are also at various stages of progress.

The Union Health Minister also reviewed preparedness for commencement of medical services and directed that all requisite arrangements, including equipment, diagnostic facilities, manpower and other operational requirements, be completed in advance.

The Ministry has approved the engagement of essential manpower for operationalisation of the OPD and related services, including hospital attendants, housekeeping and sanitation personnel, and security staff.

The proposed manpower arrangements cover 652 positions across various categories, including 150 security personnel.