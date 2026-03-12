DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K National Conference takes out protest march in Jammu against attack on Farooq Abdullah

J-K National Conference takes out protest march in Jammu against attack on Farooq Abdullah

Carrying NC flags and placards reading ‘Restore law and order’ and ‘Probe the firing incident’, hundreds of workers and leaders began their protest march from the party headquarters

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:06 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders during a protest rally against the reported shooting attempt on party president Farooq Abdullah, in Jammu, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Thursday staged a protest march in Jammu against the attack on its president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, demanding a thorough probe into the incident and "restoration of law and order".

Abdullah (88) had a narrow escape when a gunman opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night, officials said.

The police arrested the accused, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, who reportedly told investigators he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the past 20 years.

Carrying NC flags and placards reading "Restore law and order" and "Probe the firing incident", hundreds of workers and leaders began their protest march from the party headquarters, Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, in Jammu.

Raising slogans such as "We want justice" and "Farooq Abdullah zindabad", the protesters marched towards the city centre. The police stopped them at Raghunath Bazaar, leading to a brief jostling as security personnel prevented them from moving ahead.

Some protesters, however, managed to move towards City Chowk, where they staged a brief dharna before dispersing.

Talking to reporters, former minister and senior NC leader Ajay Sadhotra termed the incident a "major security lapse".

"They had gone to attend the wedding. Dr Sahib, the deputy chief minister and other senior leaders were present, but there was not even a single security person at the venue. How could a person carrying a weapon enter the premises if proper checking was being conducted?" he said.

Sadhotra said that the situation could have turned into a "major tragedy" if the personal security staff with Abdullah had not intervened in time. "The attacker took out the pistol, but the security personnel behind Dr Abdullah immediately pulled him back and the shot went into the air," he said.

He demanded that law and order be placed under the control of the chief minister so that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves.

NC's provincial president, Jammu region, Ratan Lal Gupta also condemned the attack, saying it raised serious concerns about the safety of political leaders. "If a leader like Farooq Sahib is not safe, then what will happen to ordinary people? He has always advocated Hindu-Muslim unity and communal harmony," Gupta said.

NC women's wing leader Bilma Luthra said the protest was meant to highlight concerns over "deteriorating" law and order. "The purpose of our protest is that law and order should be strengthened and placed under Omar Sahib so that people can live in a safe environment," she said.

