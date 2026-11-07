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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K notifies private universities’ rules, CM says new framework to attract reputed institutions

J-K notifies private universities’ rules, CM says new framework to attract reputed institutions

The rules provide for streamlined approval procedures, 25 per cent reservation for J-K domiciles in admissions and employment, effective regulatory oversight and stringent penalties for violations

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:36 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File photo
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The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Private Universities Rules, paving the way for the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union territory, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah describing it as a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to expand access to quality higher education and strengthen the region’s academic ecosystem.

The rules provide for streamlined approval procedures, 25 per cent reservation for J-K domiciles in admissions and employment, effective regulatory oversight and stringent penalties for violations, with a focus on transparency, accountability and academic standards, the Office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X on Saturday.

Congratulating Minister for Education Shamim Fidrous on the notification, Abdullah said the move marked a significant step towards facilitating the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union territory.

Abdullah said the new Rules establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for setting up and operating private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, creating an enabling environment for reputed national and international institutions to establish their campuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

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He said the simplified approval mechanism, including a provision for preliminary scrutiny within 30 days, would facilitate a more efficient and transparent process for institutions seeking to invest in the higher education sector.

At the same time, the framework provides for effective regulatory oversight to ensure accountability, quality assurance and adherence to prescribed academic standards, the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding local interests, the Chief Minister said the provision for a minimum 25 per cent reservation for J-K domiciles in student admissions, as well as teaching and non-teaching positions, would help ensure that the benefits of institutional expansion translate into meaningful educational and employment opportunities for local youth.

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He said the Rules also envisage a dedicated regulatory mechanism to monitor admissions, fee structures and academic standards, backed by stringent penalties for violations, including irregularities in admissions, excess fee collection, issuance of invalid degrees, deficiencies in faculty strength and qualifications, and inadequate infrastructure.

Abdullah said the new framework would open avenues for the establishment of institutions across a wide range of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), medicine, law, business studies and liberal arts. This, he observed, would broaden academic choices for students, promote interdisciplinary learning and create greater opportunities for teaching, research and innovation within Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed confidence that the entry of reputed institutions would enable local students to access quality, globally benchmarked education closer to home while attracting leading academics, researchers and scholars, besides encouraging research collaborations and institutional partnerships from across the country and abroad.

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The Chief Minister reiterated that the government was committed to creating a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly environment that encourages responsible private investment while protecting students’ interests and maintaining the highest standards of academic quality.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, who held the Education portfolio at the time the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill was passed during the budget session of the J-K Legislative Assembly earlier this year, and appreciated her role in advancing the legislative process.

The Chief Minister said the notification of the Rules marks an important step towards translating the legislative initiative into an effective institutional framework for the growth and modernisation of higher education in Jammu and Kashmir.

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