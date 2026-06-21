J-K Police arrests 7 drug peddlers; seize over 38 g heroin in separate operations

Police have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered over 38 grams of heroin in separate operations across Samba, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted an SUV at Barian-Supwal along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district and seized 22.28 grams of heroin and a sharp-edged weapon during a search of the vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

The police arrested the four occupants of the vehicle—Bikram Kumar, Bodh Raj alias Shama, Malkit Singh and Jaspreet Singh—on Sunday, seizing the contraband and the car, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

In other operations, the police arrested Rafiq Poswal from Nanak Chack in Samba district and Kuldeep Singh from Mangtian Morh in Kathua district during frisking, recovering nearly 5 grams of heroin from each on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Doda town, the police arrested Aqib Javeed, who was riding a two-wheeler and seized 6.90 grams of heroin from his possession on Saturday, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

He said all the arrested drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are going on in all the cases.