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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K Police arrests 7 drug peddlers; seize over 38 g heroin in separate operations

J-K Police arrests 7 drug peddlers; seize over 38 g heroin in separate operations

Separate raids in Samba, Kathua and Doda as police intensify anti-drug campaign

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:14 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Police have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered over 38 grams of heroin in separate operations across Samba, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

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Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted an SUV at Barian-Supwal along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district and seized 22.28 grams of heroin and a sharp-edged weapon during a search of the vehicle, a police spokesman said.

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The police arrested the four occupants of the vehicle—Bikram Kumar, Bodh Raj alias Shama, Malkit Singh and Jaspreet Singh—on Sunday, seizing the contraband and the car, the spokesperson said.

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In other operations, the police arrested Rafiq Poswal from Nanak Chack in Samba district and Kuldeep Singh from Mangtian Morh in Kathua district during frisking, recovering nearly 5 grams of heroin from each on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Doda town, the police arrested Aqib Javeed, who was riding a two-wheeler and seized 6.90 grams of heroin from his possession on Saturday, the spokesman said.

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He said all the arrested drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are going on in all the cases.

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