J-K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies

Srinagar, July 30
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, officials said.
Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.
Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
35 people killed in suicide blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Over 500 people were attending the convention when the blast...
Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs
21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched
His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...