Jammu and Kashmir Police constable shot at by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 9
Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable in Bemina area of the city here on Saturday, officials said.
The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, they said.
Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said.
Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, they said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza
Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'
The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...
30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged
Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...
BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies
Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...