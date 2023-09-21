J-K Police deputy superintendent arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 21
A deputy superintendent of police was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital following a warrant from a local court, officials said on Thursday.
Sheikh Adil was arrested by officers from Nowgam police station on Wednesday, they said.
The officer was booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, including sections 193 (giving false evidence) and 201 (destruction of evidence).
The officer was recently placed under suspension.
Taking serious note of the offences against Adil, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under an officer of the rank of superintendent of police (SP).
"In view of the larger ramifications in this case, a Special Investigation Team headed by SP South City has been constituted for investigation of this case," the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions
Said Canada has provided no specific information regarding S...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...
Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP
Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm
India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...
Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...