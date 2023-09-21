J-K Police deputy superintendent arrested in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, September 21

A deputy superintendent of police was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital following a warrant from a local court, officials said on Thursday.

Sheikh Adil was arrested by officers from Nowgam police station on Wednesday, they said.

The officer was booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, including sections 193 (giving false evidence) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

The officer was recently placed under suspension.

Taking serious note of the offences against Adil, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under an officer of the rank of superintendent of police (SP).

"In view of the larger ramifications in this case, a Special Investigation Team headed by SP South City has been constituted for investigation of this case," the police said.

