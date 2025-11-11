J-K Police detain 4 in Valley; Delhi blast likely ‘linked’ to busted terror module

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained four people in the Valley for questioning, a day after a blast took place near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Police sources told The Tribune that those detained include the brothers of Dr Umar Nabi, who has been absconding after the police arrested another doctor working in the same Al-Falah University in Faridabad and unearthed a terror module. Nabi was also working at the same university.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it had busted a “white-collar” inter-state terror module and arrested eight persons, including three doctors, and seized over 2,900 kg of material used to make Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Sources also said that the blast in Delhi on Monday is believed to be linked with the module.

Among those arrested include Dr Muzamil Ahmad Ganai, alias Musaib, a resident of Koil in Pulwama, who had been working at Al-Falah University for the past three-and-a-half years. A woman doctor from Uttar Pradesh, Shahin Shahid, working at the university’s hospital, has also been arrested.

Police sources on Tuesday said Umar is suspected to have been driving the i-20 car that exploded on Monday evening.

“Investigation is underway to establish Umar’s role,” said an official.

After Ganai’s arrest, Umar had gone underground and police had been tracking him, the official said.

Meanwhile, detentions have been made in south Kashmir while tracing the ownership of the car used in the explosion.

A police official said Amir Rashid from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, whose Aadhaar card was used while purchasing the car, is also being questioned.

“Questioning of the detained persons is underway,” an official added.