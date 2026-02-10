DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K: Police detains man for disrespecting national flag

J-K: Police detains man for disrespecting national flag

A video featuring a resident of Nagri area disrespecting the national flag surfaces on social media

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:36 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian Tricolour (Representational Photo)
Advertisement

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR and detained a man for allegedly dishonouring the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after a video of the incident surfaced on the internet, officials said.

Advertisement

The video purportedly shows Farooq Ahmed, son of Mohammad Ramzan Banday and a resident of Nagri area of Doda, using the national flag to clean the window glass of his house, they said.

Advertisement

Police officials said that the act prima facie amounts to an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, which prohibits acts that disrespect the dignity of the national flag.

Advertisement

Acting on the directions of the Doda SSP, police registered an FIR and detained the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts