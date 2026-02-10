J-K: Police detains man for disrespecting national flag

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR and detained a man for allegedly dishonouring the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after a video of the incident surfaced on the internet, officials said.

Advertisement

The video purportedly shows Farooq Ahmed, son of Mohammad Ramzan Banday and a resident of Nagri area of Doda, using the national flag to clean the window glass of his house, they said.

Advertisement

Police officials said that the act prima facie amounts to an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, which prohibits acts that disrespect the dignity of the national flag.

Advertisement

Acting on the directions of the Doda SSP, police registered an FIR and detained the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.