J-K Police launch emergency helpline ‘Dial 112'

Srinagar, February 26
Police in Kashmir has launched 'Dial 112' helpline where citizens can call for police help, fire brigade and ambulance services, officials said on Saturday.
The helpline had been launched under the Emergency Response Support System project, they said.
"The citizens can dial 112 wherever they are in distress and for any kind of emergency assistance," the officials said.
They said that besides normal police help people in distress could seek assistance in terms of women safety as well.
"The citizens can also call this number for ambulance or fire brigade services," the officials added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...