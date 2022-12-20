J-K Police set up SIT to probe killings of civilians outside Army camp in Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, December 20

Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the killing of two civilians in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district, official sources said here.

The killings of two civilians and injuries to another on Friday led to massive protests with people demanding a probe.

While the Army had said in a tweet that some "unidentified terrorists" had started firing at the camp, eyewitnesses claimed a sentry posted at the gate opened fire at the approaching locals, resulting in the casualties.

Sources said the police on Monday night set up an SIT headed by a gazette-rank police officer to probe the incident.

The SIT has been constituted by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal, they said.

The SIT will work under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, and will be headed by DSP (Headquarters), Rajouri, Chanchal Singh. Its members will be Inspector Danish Maqbool, Probationary Sub-Inspector Jatinder Sharma and two head constables, sources said.