J-K Police’s counter-intelligence wing conducts searches at 8 locations across Valley, 7 detained

The counter-intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained seven suspects for questioning on Saturday during raids conducted at multiple locations in the valley in a terror-related case, an official said.

Advertisement

The searches were conducted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at eight locations, an official said.

He said the eight locations across Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Shopian were identified and subsequently, searched in connection with FIR No. 03/2023 registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Advertisement

Seven suspects were detained for questioning and incriminating digital evidence that has bearing on the investigation was seized, the CIK official added.

The case was lodged on a credible input received by the CIK, wherein it had emerged that certain individuals in Jammu and Kashmir, under the cloak of social activism, were “misusing” platforms connected to mass media, social media, human rights, environment and women empowerment for activities detrimental to the sovereignty and security of the State, he said.

Advertisement

Discreet information indicated their suspected links with secessionist organisations and proscribed terror outfits, the official added.

He said the inputs further revealed that some of these people were in contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers through encrypted messaging applications.

“They were found to be involved in spreading false narratives, radicalising youngsters and attempting to disturb public order and peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

He said the raids have “successfully disrupted a dangerous ecosystem” operating under the facade of social activism but serving terror interests.

The seized digital evidence is expected to reveal deeper footprints of the conspiracy and further arrests cannot be ruled out, he said.

Investigation is on to unearth the full scale of the conspiracy, identify other operatives and expose the suspected communication chains with handlers across the border, the official added.

Saturday’s action signals a zero-tolerance approach against those attempting to camouflage terror-linked activities as legitimate civil-society initiatives. The CIK stresses that such elements not only endanger peace but also act as force multipliers for cross-border terrorism, the official said.

With the investigation gaining momentum, fresh revelations about the covert operations of these pseudo-activist networks, social media users, many of whom were attempting to infiltrate public discourse under noble causes while serving anti-national agendas, are expected, he added.