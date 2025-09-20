DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K Police's Counter Intelligence Wing conducts searches at 8 locations across valley

J-K Police's Counter Intelligence Wing conducts searches at 8 locations across valley

Searches being conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:56 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. ANI file
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Wing on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in the valley in a terror-related case, officials said.

Searches were being conducted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at eight locations across the valley as part of its investigations in the case, the officials said. They said the searches were being conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian.

"The searches are in pursuance of a search warrant obtained from the competent court in case FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK," the officials added.

