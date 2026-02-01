DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J-K: Stranded monkeys rescued, fed by highway workers during heavy snowfall

J-K: Stranded monkeys rescued, fed by highway workers during heavy snowfall

The deep accumulation of snow severely restricted their movement and cut off access to food and shelter

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:47 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. PTI File.
A group of monkeys stranded due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop area were rescued and fed by highway maintenance workers of the contracting agency of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), officials said on Sunday.

Multiple videos of this effort have been circulating online since the incident, which occurred on Friday during a routine inspection of the Nashri–Patnitop–Chenani stretch of National Highway 44.

NHAI officials said that SRM contractors noticed several monkeys stuck along the snow-covered roadside and nearby forest areas.

The deep accumulation of snow had severely restricted their movement and cut off access to food and shelter.

"Recognising the immediate risk to wildlife and road safety, the contractor team promptly organised a rescue and feeding operation," an NHAI official said.

After assessing the site to ensure safe access without disrupting traffic, the team arranged suitable food items and placed them at designated spots while maintaining a safe distance to avoid distressing the animals, the official said.

The animals were seen eating the food almost immediately, indicating acute hunger and stress prior to the intervention, the official highlighted, adding that the timely action also reduced the risk of monkeys straying onto the highway in search of food, which could have led to accidents.

Later, a worker, as per at least one of the videos, can be seen guiding the monkeys to a safer location.

Tags :
