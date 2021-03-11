NIA chief visits Jammu encounter site, reviews security at venue of PM's rally

PTI

Jammu, April 23

NIA chief Kuldiep Singh on Saturday visited Jammu's Sunjwan area where two suicide bombers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces ahead of the prime minister's visit, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief, who reached Jammu on Friday evening, was accompanied by Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, PS Ranpise.

Singh, who is also the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force, was briefed about the gun battle by CRPF officers, including Commandant of 38th Battalion Dhirendra Verma, the officials said.

The NIA director general also visited the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally at Palli panchayat in Samba district and reviewed the security situation, they said.

Besides the two terrorists, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer died in the gunfight that took place near an Army camp in Sunjwan on Friday. Nine security personnel were also injured as forces engaged the terrorists after they attacked a bus carrying CISF personnel.

"Yes, a major attack was thwarted (by security forces)," Singh said after receiving the briefing about the encounter.

Asked whether the NIA would take over the case, he said, "It will depend... we will see, nothing can be said at the moment."

On the security arrangements for the prime minister's visit, he said all necessary arrangements would be made.

Later, the officials said, Singh visited Palli panchayat and was briefed by senior officials about the security arrangements there.

Special teams of the NIA and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) had visited the encounter site on Friday evening.