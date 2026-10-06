Vaishno Devi Navratri 2026: Expecting heavy rush, here’s how J-K is preparing for pilgrims

With Navratri beginning on October 11, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is gearing up to manage the heavy rush of pilgrims expected at the shrine.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of J-K police and a multi-tier security grid are being strengthened at the Vaishno Devi shrine and Katra – the base camp of the pilgrimage. J-K police and CRPF are making joint arrangements for the security of the pilgrims.

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The Navratri will continue till October 20, where pilgrims are expected to make a beeline at the shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills in Reasi district.

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To ensure a smooth and hassle-free yatra during the forthcoming Shardiya Navratri, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, on Tuesday chaired a meeting with local authorities and security agencies to comprehensively review preparations.

Expecting a heavy rush of devotees during the festival -- both at the holy shrine and at the Katra -- the CEO called for close coordination among all stakeholders. He urged concerted action on multiple fronts to ensure a hassle-free yatra in the days ahead.

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Vaishno Devi is also strengthening its disaster management readiness, including firefighting arrangements and mock drills.

The CEO has directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to work closely with the Board’s Disaster Management Task Force to keep vulnerable areas under watch and strengthen crowd management capabilities.

The CEO instructed that public announcements be made regularly, and that joint beat monitoring be carried out to decongest crowds and set up designated holding areas. He emphasised that essential rescue equipment must be kept ready in all sectors, and called for a stronger communication network through the wireless sets and improved infrastructure for seamless coordination.

The CEO stressed the effective utilisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to strengthen real-time monitoring, coordination and prompt response during the yatra. He reiterated that possession of a valid RFID card is mandatory for every pilgrim undertaking the pilgrimage. To ensure strict compliance, additional handheld RFID scanners will be deployed at key locations, supported by adequate manpower for verification and monitoring.

The meeting also reviewed measures for strengthening the verification of pony riders to prevent impersonation and ensure that only duly registered and genuine service providers are permitted to operate along the track.

Sanitation, drinking water facilities and illumination of dark spots in Katra were also reviewed, with directions to make necessary improvements to ensure the safety, convenience and smooth movement of pilgrims.